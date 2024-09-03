Former Volkswagen boss Winterkorn faces trial over diesel cars rigged to cheat on emissions tests
AP Business Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn is facing trial on charges of fraud and market manipulation. It comes nine years after U.S. environmental authorities discovered Volkswagen’s use of rigged software that caused vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. Courts have allowed the trial delay due to his health troubles. Winterkorn rejects the charges against him. He could get up to 10 years if convicted.