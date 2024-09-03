Haason Reddick remains a holdout from the Jets with their season opener in San Francisco looming

AP Pro Football Writer

There’s still no sign of Haason Reddick for the New York Jets with the season opener less than a week away.

The veteran edge rusher remained locked with the team in a contract holdout that reached its 43rd day on Tuesday. The Jets are preparing to face the 49ers in San Francisco on Monday night — and right now, it’s without Reddick.

Coach Robert Saleh said during a video call that there was no news to report — “not that I’m aware of” — on Reddick, who was fined more than $2 million for missing every training camp practice while he seeks a new deal.

Saleh was asked if it would be something of a “bonus” at this point to get Reddick on the field for the opener after working all offseason without him.

“Yeah, it’s like finding change in the couch, I guess, right?” the coach said with a laugh. “No, he’s a special football player and when he eventually gets here, he’s only going to help us.”

With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams reporting Tuesday to the San Francisco 49ers to finalize a new deal, Reddick remains the lone player around the league still holding out.

Reddick, who turns 30 this month, requested to be traded on Aug. 12, but general manager Joe Douglas quickly nixed that, saying New York would not grant his wish to be dealt. Douglas reiterated that stance last week, adding that “the ball’s in their court” while also expressing faith “that this will all get resolved.”

Saleh said he last spoke to the two-time Pro Bowl selection before training camp started in July, and Reddick hasn’t been at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, since April 1, when his trade from Philadelphia was made official.

“There’s no disappointment,” Saleh insisted. “You’ve got your roster, you’ve got the guys who are here and those are the guys you focus on. Hopefully eventually he does get here and when he gets here, like I’ve said, we’re going to embrace him, we’re going to love him and we’re going to do everything we can to put him in a position to be successful, to achieve the goals that he’s trying to achieve, as well as us.

“But I wouldn’t call it disappointment.”

Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal under which he’ll make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay this season. He was placed on the reserve/did not report list on July 25, the second day of the team’s camp practice.

Reddick was acquired from the Eagles with the idea he’d team with Jermaine Johnson to form a formidable edge rushing duo for the Jets. With Reddick absent, New York has used a few players in his place, including Micheal Clemons, Will McDonald and Takk McKinley.

“We’ve got plenty to go rush the passer,” Saleh said.

Last Tuesday, Saleh said Reddick still had “plenty of time” to be ready to play against the 49ers. Those chances appear to be dwindling with every day he remains absent.

“Really, it’s going to be all dependent on how he looks if and when he shows up,” Saleh said. “We’ll put him through some some work with the training staff, see where he’s at and then communicate with him on what we can figure out.”

