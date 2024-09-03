Hope for recovery emerges for a Ukrainian soldier who suffered a severe brain injury 2 years ago

MODRYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — A devoted father has stayed by the side of his bedridden son for two years. Vitalii Shumei is a Ukrainian soldier who suffered a severe brain injury. His father finds joy in every small victory of his 36-year-old son: a smile, a new word, an unexpected movement. These milestones mark progress that the doctors doubted would ever come. The Associated Press reported on Vitalii Shumei’s story one and a half years ago. It brought the attention of many across the world including Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk. The club offered to pay for the expensive treatment that Shumei badly needed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.