Oregon hospital hit with $303M lawsuit after a nurse is accused of replacing fentanyl with tap water

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A hospital in Oregon is facing a new lawsuit after a nurse was accused of replacing patients’ prescribed fentanyl with nonsterile tap water in intravenous drips. Attorneys representing nine living patients and the estates of nine patients who died filed a wrongful death and medical malpractice complaint on Tuesday. They accused Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford of negligence and are seeking over $300 million in damages. The former nurse was arrested in June and charged with 44 counts of second-degree assault. She has pleaded not guilty. The hospital declined to comment on the suit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.