Taraji P. Henson to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taraji P. Henson will receive an honorary AARP Award for eradicating the stigma around mental health within marginalized communities through her foundation that was created in honor of her father. The organization announced Tuesday that Henson will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize during the ceremony on Oct. 1 in Washington, D.C. The Oscar-nominated actor will be recognized for her work through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Henson said she is honored by AARP’s recognition of her foundation’s efforts. She hopes the organization’s platform will put a spotlight on mental health and encourage people to be “open about discussing their struggles and ultimately receiving help.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.