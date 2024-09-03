The 33 most anticipated movies of the fall

The seasonal differences of the movie calendar have eroded a little bit with time. Neither of the last two Oscar juggernauts — “Oppenheimer,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — opened in the fall, the traditional launching pad of Academy Awards hopefuls. And just the same, fall tends to be nearly as stuffed as summer is with sequels, horror thrillers and would-be blockbusters. Still, some of the old rules still apply. A large percentage of 2024’s best movies are set to unspool in the coming months. They includes sequels like “Gladiator II,” “Moana 2” and a second “Joker” film, musicals like “Wicked” and the “Saturday Night” about the beginnings of “Saturday Night Live.”

