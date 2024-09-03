Timeline of events surrounding the 2017 fire at Grenfell Tower in West London that killed 72
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The inquiry into Britain’s worst residential fire since World War II is releasing its final report on failings that led to deaths of 72 people at a high-rise apartment building in west London more than seven years ago. The inquiry began soon after the fire at Grenfell Tower, which broke out in the early morning hours of June 14, 2017, and quickly engulfed the 25-story public housing block.