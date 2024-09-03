UAE leader pardons 57 Bangladeshis imprisoned for rallying in the Arab nation over turmoil back home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates has pardoned 57 Bangladeshi nationals convicted in rapid trials over their involvement in protests in the Arabian Peninsula nation about unrest back home. The Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency gave no figure on Tuesday for the number of Bangladeshis pardoned, but said it involved those who took part in “protests and disturbances across several emirates” in July. In Bangladesh, an official said all 57 Bangladeshis arrested and tried would be coming back to the country soon. The UAE has strict laws governing speech and protests are illegal. Human Rights Watch had described the men as being “arbitrarily detained, convicted and sentenced to long prison terms … based on their participation in peaceful demonstrations.”

