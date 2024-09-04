Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing will attempt to return its problem-plagued capsule from the International Space Station later this week — with empty seats. NASA said Wednesday that everything is on track for Boeing’s Starliner capsule to undock from the space station Friday evening. The fully automated craft will aim for a touchdown six hours later in New Mexico. The two astronauts who flew up on Starliner in June will remain behind at the space station and ride back with SpaceX next year. They should have stayed a week, but got stuck after Starliner encountered thruster failures and helium leaks. NASA judged the problems too risky for the test pilots.

