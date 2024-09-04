Firebirds Super-fan Family raising money to bring home mother who suffered a brain aneurysm in Texas

It's been two weeks since Melissa Garcia-Wolensky, a Palm Desert mother, has seen her family. The 38-year old has been stuck recovering at a Texas hospital after she suffered from a major medical episode last month. Now, her family is raising money to pay for a medical plane to bring her home.

Wolensky suffered from a brain aneurism on August 15th, during a trip to San Antonio. She went there to see her 17-year old son graduate from the Air Force Basic Military Training when the medical episode happened.

According to a post on the family's GoFundMe Page,

On our 2nd day to spend time with my brother, my mother became terribly ill. It all started in the morning when we woke up to go to see my brother in his parade ceremony for his graduation, my mother woke up with a headache and only a handful of minutes before we left our hotel she had mentioned her vision was acting up. When we had gotten in the taxi cab to go to the Graduation, she threw up and got sick and started to become unresponsive. Thankfully our taxi driver (Joseph) was an amazing help and turned the car around to go back to the hotel and helped us get her help right away. When we attempted to take her out of the car, her legs gave out and she became unresponsive and kept vomiting, thankfully the ambulance had arrived and had given her the treatment she needed. They had found out she was bleeding in the brain and that she had to have emergency surgery to remove part of her skull or else she may not live. The surgery went well but recently she has suffered from a second stroke and we don’t know how she will do. The doctors say there is a chance of transporting her to a hospital closer to where our family all is which is California. Isaiah Garcia

They're now turning to Valley Residents for help. Because Wolensky is attached to medical devices and IV's, transporting her to a local hospital is increasingly difficult. It requires a plane or helicopter that is specifically fitted to accommodate her medical needs, and could cost up to $40,000 or more. They hope to raise enough money to bring her back to the valley in the next week or so.

Until then, her husband has remained in Palm Desert, working and taking care of the family's six-year old and three-year old.

The family has season tickets to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and are well known to Firebirds fans around town. Her family hopes Wolensky can make a full recovery so she can return to her kids and her beloved Firebirds.

If you would like to donate, click here.