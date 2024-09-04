Lightning damages Rome’s ancient Constantine Arch during a violent thunderstorm

ROME (AP) — Lightning has struck Rome’s Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure. The extent of the damage from Tuesday’s storm is still being assessed. The Colosseum Archeological Park says the fragments were immediately gathered by workers. The lightning strike occurred during a storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital. The honorary arch, more than 20 meters (nearly 70 feet) in height, was erected in 315 A.D. to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.