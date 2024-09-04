Maui wildfire report details how communities can reduce the risk of similar disasters

A report on the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century details steps communities can take to reduce the likelihood that grassland wildfires will turn into urban conflagrations. The report is from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. The scientific research group released its findings on Wednesday after examining the 2023 fire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii. Researchers found that a layered approach to fire mitigation can help protect communities. Key steps include fuel breaks between wildland areas and the edge of towns and making sure that homes on the perimeter of a community are built with defensible space and fire-resistant materials.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.