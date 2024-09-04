Migrant boat seen trying to make an apparent crossing of English Channel a day after 12 people died

WIMEREUX, France (AP) — Another boat carrying several dozen people appears to be making another attempt to cross the English Channel seemingly to Britain from northern France just a day after 12 migrants died. Associated Press journalists on a beach in Wimereux on the northern French coastline on Wednesday broadcast live video of an inflatable boat carrying people seemingly migrants out to sea. The boat is so laden that some of those aboard have their legs over the sides. Many are wearing orange life preservers

