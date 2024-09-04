Skip to Content
News

Migrant boat seen trying to make an apparent crossing of English Channel a day after 12 people died

By
Published 1:14 AM

Associated Press

WIMEREUX, France (AP) — Another boat carrying several dozen people appears to be making another attempt to cross the English Channel seemingly to Britain from northern France just a day after 12 migrants died. Associated Press journalists on a beach in Wimereux on the northern French coastline on Wednesday broadcast live video of an inflatable boat carrying people seemingly migrants out to sea. The boat is so laden that some of those aboard have their legs over the sides. Many are wearing orange life preservers

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content