Missing 13-year-old found in adult jail after she lied about her name and age, prosecutor says

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a 13-year-old Pittsburgh-area girl who was reported missing early last month spent time with adult inmates at a Pennsylvania jail after she lied to authorities about her age and identity following a shoplifting arrest. Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said Tuesday that someone at the Beaver County jail eventually recognized the girl as a missing person, leading officials to separate her from the jail’s adult population. The teen’s parents were then notified and they picked her up, and the charges against her were moved to juvenile court. Pittsburgh police posted information about the missing teen on Aug. 6. Bible says after she was caught shoplifting on Aug. 17, she gave police a false name and birthdate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.