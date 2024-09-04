A prosecutor asks for charges to be reinstated against Alec Baldwin in the ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the dismissal of an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie. In a court filing made public Wednesday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey says there were insufficient facts to support the ruling in state district court and no violation of Baldwin’s due process rights. Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The judge dismissed the case halfway through the trial.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.