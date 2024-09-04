Seeking an alternative to China’s pressure-cooker schools, families move to Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Chinese families are increasingly flocking to Thailand for the country’s quality international schools and relaxed lifestyle. They are middle-class, white-collar workers seeking a better quality of life, particularly for their children, in response to the intense competition in Chinese schools and cities. Parents want their kids to have the freedom to develop their own interests and hobbies instead of doing homework until midnight and having to take tutoring classes just to keep up in school. Migration by families to Thailand comes as more and more Chinese are leaving China for overseas destinations. Some are wealthy entrepreneurs seeking to protect their wealth, while others are young people opting out of the fast-paced rat race in China, if only for a while.

