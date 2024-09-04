Trump election subversion case back in court as judge holds hearing that could set its path forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge is hearing arguments about potential next steps in the federal election subversion prosecution of Donald Trump in the first hearing since the Supreme Court narrowed the case by ruling that former presidents are entitled to broad immunity from criminal charges. Prosecutors and defense lawyers submitted dueling proposals Friday ahead of the status conference before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case. Trump is not expected to be present. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said it could be ready at any time to file a legal brief with its position on how to apply the justices’ immunity opinion to the case. Defense lawyers say they intended to file multiple motions to dismiss the case.

