3 Milwaukee police officers and a suspect are wounded in a shootout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant on a man inside a Milwaukee apartment building. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman tells reporters that the injuries suffered by the officers in Thursday morning’s shooting were not considered life-threatening. Norman said the 35-year-old suspect was wanted on false imprisonment, sexual assault and other charges. The man eventually surrendered two firearms and was arrested. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds. Norman said he was not immediately certain if the man had been shot by officers or on the extent of the officers’ wounds. The wounded officers — ages 49, 44 and 43 — are members of the police department’s Special Investigation Division.

