Blinken arrives in Haiti to show US support for fighting gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Haiti to reaffirm the government’s commitment to a multinational mission deployed to fight gangs in the Caribbean country and push for the organization of long-awaited general elections. Thursday’s arrival of the top U.S. diplomat comes as a contingent of some 400 Kenyan police lead a U.N.-backed mission to quell gang violence in Haiti’s capital and beyond amid concerns of insufficient funding and equipment. On Wednesday, Brian Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, said the U.S. government is considering a U.N. peacekeeping operation as one way to secure money and resources to fight gangs that control 80% of Haiti’s capital.

