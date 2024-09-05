Indonesia will deport ex-Philippine town mayor accused in Manila of cybercrimes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has agreed to deport a dismissed Philippine town mayor accused in Manila of helping establish an illegal online gaming and scam center and evading an investigation by the Philippine Senate. Indonesian police arrested the dismissed mayor, Alice Guo, Tuesday in the outskirts of Jakarta. In exchange, Indonesian authorities hope that the Philippines will repatriate Australian Gregor Johann Haas, one of Indonesia’s most-wanted drug suspects. Guo was also accused of being a Chinese spy and of faking her Filipino citizenship. She will be deported Thursday afternoon to Manila by a chartered plane and will be handed to the Philippine Senate. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked Indonesia Wednesday for her arrest.

