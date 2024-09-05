Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta rapper known for trap jams like ‘Type of Way,’ dies at 34
AP Entertainment Writers
Rich Homie Quan has died at 34. The Atlanta rapper gained mainstream fame through the trap singles “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and membership in the Rich Gang collective alongside Young Thug. The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed his death Thursday to The Associated Press. Details of his death were not immediately available. Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Quan was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s. He released his first and only album in 2018. Quan spoke with The Associated Press in 2022 about returning to music after an abrupt hiatus. At the time, the rapper said he was going through litigation with a label, but was prepared to make a comeback.