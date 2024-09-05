The UK says water bosses could face prison under plans to clean up sewage-clogged rivers

LONDON (AP) — The bosses of water companies that pollute waterways could go to prison under a new law aimed at cleaning up Britain’s sewage-clogged rivers, lakes and beaches. A bill introduced in Parliament on Thursday will give regulators the ability to ban bonuses for executives of polluting firms and bring criminal charges against lawbreakers. It includes the possibility of up to two years’ imprisonment for executives who obstruct investigations. The state of Britain’s waterways made a stink during the campaign for a July 4 national election, and the new Labour Party government has promised to clean up Britain’s waters. Water companies say they want to invest in upgrades but must raise customers’ bills to pay for it.

