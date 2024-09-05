The US government is looking into airline frequent-flyer programs

The Biden administration is looking into airline frequent-flyer programs and whether they devalue points that consumers have earned. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote Thursday to the CEOs of American, Delta, Southwest and United. He’s asking each airline for a report on the policies, fees and other features of their frequent-flyer program. Consumers often complain that airlines raise the number of points needed to earn a free flight, and limit the number of seats that travelers can buy with points. Buttigieg says the programs have value by helping consumers pay for vacations and trips to visit family. But, Buttigieg says, he wants to make sure the programs are transparent and fair.

