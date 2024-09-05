Torrential rains in northern Italy flood Milan and leave a man missing

ROME (AP) — A wave of violent storms and torrential rain have battered northern Italy, raising fears for the life of a man who was swept away on a tractor in the Piedmont region. Footage by state TV RAI showed the wheel of the vehicle still visible in the Orco River near Turin, where the tractor overturned in muddy water. Two other northern regions, Lombardy and Veneto, were hit by widespread flooding, which caused damages and disruptions in the city of Milan. Subway services were suspended and a radio station went off air after its broadcast center was flooded. Scientists say the climate crisis is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events, such as flooding.

