Ukraine gets a new chief diplomat as the war with Russia enters a critical phase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two lawmakers say that Ukraine’s parliament has approved the appointment of a new foreign minister. Andrii Sybiha is the country’s new chief diplomat. Sybiha is a former ambassador to Turkey. He replaced Dmytro Kuleba who became one of Ukraine’s most recognizable faces on the international stage as he petitioned and pleaded with Western countries to support Ukraine’s war effort. The 49-year-old Sybiha has been working as Kuleba’s deputy since April. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to breathe fresh life into his administration with the war against Russia poised for what could be a pivotal phase.

