What to know about the 2 students and 2 teachers killed in a Georgia school shooting

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 14-year-old high school student has been charged as an adult with using an assault-style rifle to kill two students and two teachers in the hallway outside his algebra classroom. The shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, about an hour’s drive from Atlanta, was the latest among dozens of school shootings across the U.S. in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, were killed. Officials say 53-year-old math teacher Christina Irimie and 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall, a math teacher and defensive coordinator for the school’s football team; were also killed.

