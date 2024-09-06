11 strikes in 16 seconds: One Capitol rioter’s violent attack on police with a hockey stick

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s one of the most violent scenes captured on camera during a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol more than three years ago: A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Michigan attacked police officers with a hockey stick, wildly swinging it at least 11 times in 16 seconds. That man, Michael Foy, is now serving a 40-month prison sentence. The judge who punished Foy hasn’t grown numb to the violence that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan says she is horrified every time she sees the violent scenes that are routinely shown in her courtroom.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.