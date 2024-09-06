A 14-year-old boy is charged with killing 4 people at his Georgia high school. Here’s what we know

Authorities have charged a 14-year-old boy with four counts of murder in this week’s fatal shootings at a high school in Winder, Georgia. Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, has also been charged. He is accused of knowingly allowing his son to possess a a weapon and is the first parent in Georgia to face such charges following a school shooting. Both made their first court appearances Friday. Law enforcement continues to investigate the case. What has not yet been revealed are a motive for the shooting, how the young suspect got the assault rifle and how he got it into the school.

