A Capitol rioter hawked Jan. 6 merchandise from jail. The judge who sentenced him was disturbed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of the judges punishing rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol have been pushing back on false narratives being spread about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. They reject the idea that the criminal justice system has been unfair to Donald Trump supporters convicted of joining the siege. During a sentencing hearing last year, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta assured Capitol rioter Shane Jenkins that he wasn’t getting punished for his political beliefs. Mehta said he was disturbed that Jenkins was selling Jan. 6 merchandise promoting the notion that he and other rioters are political prisoners. He sentenced the Texas man to seven years in prison.

