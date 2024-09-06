A US mother accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in London

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. mother’s extradition fight to avoid trial in the killings of her children has hit a setback as new evidence emerged in a London courtroom. Kimberlee Singler’s attorney had argued that a potential sentence of life in prison without parole would be inhuman because it offers no prospect for release even if she is rehabilitated. Attorney Edward Fitzgerald said Friday that despite possible commutation, no governor would do so if she was convicted of first-degree murder. But a judge adjourned the hearing until December after a prosecutor found evidence that a former governor had commuted six life sentences in 2018.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.