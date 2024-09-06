Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota blast state’s video of abortion laws
Associated Press
Abortion rights supporters in South Dakota say doctors can’t rely on a new video from the state and mandated by a law that its Republican prime sponsor said gives clear guidance to physicians for life-threatening situations. The Republican-led Legislature passed the video bill earlier this year. The South Dakota Department of Health posted the six-minute video to YouTube on Wednesday. In it, Department Secretary Melissa Magstadt talks about the abortion laws and a various pregnancy medical complications. Opponents criticize the video for its legal disclaimer and not providing clarity. South Dakota outlaws all abortions but to save the life of the mother.