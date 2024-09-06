AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Rhode Island’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than five months after weighing in on the presidential matchup, Rhode Island voters will choose which candidates will face off in this fall’s U.S. Senate election. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse faces a primary challenge from Mike Costa, a former Republican candidate for governor who lives in Bristol. Costa, now running in the Democratic primary, loaned his campaign $200,000 in personal funds and has booked more than $50,000 on broadcast advertising ahead of the primary. On the Republican side, state Rep. Patricia Morgan is the only Senate candidate who has booked radio and television ads, according to the latest data from AdImpact.

