Guardians edge Dodgers 3-1 on Giménez’s 2-run shot and Boyd’s strong outing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Boyd outdueled Landon Knack over five scoreless innings, Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer in the sixth and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night in a matchup of division leaders.

The NL West-leading Dodgers managed just two baserunners through five innings. Mookie Betts doubled in the first when Boyd hit Teoscar Hernández in the left foot.

Shohei Ohtani went deep in bottom of the sixth for his 45th home run and 100th RBI of the season that left the Dodgers trailing 2-1.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth. Ohtani singled, Betts doubled and Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked by reliever Hunter Gaddis. Chris Taylor, who had replaced Hernández, grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Boyd (2-1) allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out six and walked none.

Emmanuel Clase retired the side in the ninth to earn his 42nd save.

Bryan Rocchio singled leading off the sixth and one out later Giménez sent Knack’s first pitch into right for a 2-0 lead.

Rocchio added a solo shot off Anthony Banda that landed in the Dodgers’ bullpen for a 3-1 lead in the eighth on a night when the game-time temperature was 86 degrees (30 Celsius). It soared to over 100 (37 Celsius) earlier in the day and as a result the Dodgers are skipping batting practice this weekend because of the unusual triple-digit temperatures..

Knack (2-3) didn’t allow a hit until José Ramírez singled in the fifth. It was just the second baserunner for the AL Central-leading Guardians after Kyle Manzardo walked in the second.

Knack was recalled before the game to make his ninth start of the season for the Dodgers. The right-hander gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday after developing a blister on his right middle finger.

Dodgers: RHP Gavin Stone (right shoulder inflammation) went on the IL after being the only pitcher to remain healthy most of the season. … LF Hernández has a left foot contusion after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

RHP Gavin Williams (3-7, 4.55 ERA) moves up a day to start Saturday in place of Cobb. LHP Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 6.88) comes up from the minors for the third time for the Dodgers, who weren’t sure if he will open or start.

