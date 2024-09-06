House Republican unveil bill to avoid shutdown. Senate Democrats say they’re wasting precious time

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have unveiled legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown at the end of the month. Their bill would fund the government into late March, when a new president and Congress would have final say on spending for the coming fiscal year. But Republicans are also adding a hot-button immigration issue to the measure by requiring states to obtain proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, when someone registers to vote. Inclusion of the citizenship requirement is a nonstarter in the Senate. Democratic leaders in that chamber warned the House’s approach greatly increases the odds of a shutdown.

