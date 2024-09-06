Japanese man arrested in Belarus on charges of acting as special services agent

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Japanese man has been arrested in Belarus and is facing charges of working for Japan’s special services by photographing military and civilian infrastructure near the border with Ukraine. A report on Belarusian state TV said suspect Masatoshi Nakanishi was arrested in July and faces seven years in prison if convicted. The TV report said Nakanishi took 9,000 photographs of military installations, airfields, railway lines, bridges and other infrastructure in the Belarusian-Ukrainian border area. Nakanishi had lived in Gomel, Belarus’ second-largest city, near the border, since 2018 and taught Japanese at a local university, the report said. Belarus has been a staging point for Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, but Belarus has not sent troops into Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.