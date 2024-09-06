Michigan judge loses docket after she’s recorded insulting gay people and Black people

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit judge is no longer handling cases after a court official turned over recordings of her making anti-gay insults and referring to Black people as lazy. Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan was removed from her docket on Aug. 27 for unspecified misconduct. Now the court’s administrator has stepped forward to say he blew the whistle on her, secretly recording their phone calls. Ryan’s attorneys say they look forward to vindicating her. They didn’t elaborate. For now, she’s suspended with pay while she’s investigated by a judiciary watchdog, the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission.

