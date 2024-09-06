Phoenix police officer dies days after suspect charged with shooting 2 officers

PHOENIX (AP) — One of two Phoenix police officers who were shot earlier this week by a man who was trying to break into a car has died from his injuries, the department said Friday evening.

Officer Zane Coolidge, a five-year veteran of the department, died Friday at the hospital where he was taken in critical condition on Tuesday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart and incredible sadness that I let you know of the passing of Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge,” Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said in a statement, adding that Coolidge was a husband, father, son, brother “and a dedicated and beloved member of the Phoenix Police Department.”

Phoenix officers have been shot at on 11 occasions this year, Sullivan said.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested 41-year-old Saul Bal on suspicion of multiple felonies, including attempted homicide, weapons violations and burglary from a vehicle. There was no information immediately available online regarding any additional charges associated with the delayed death.

An online search also did not turn up information about a future court date for Bal or whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Coolidge’s partner, Officer Matthew Haney, who had two years with the department, was wounded but released from the hospital following treatment. He is recovering at home.

The department did not give the ages of the officers, who were certified field training officers in the Mountain View Precinct, which helps to train new police academy graduates.

Both officers were chasing a suspect on foot at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday after arriving together on a call about a man trying to break into a vehicle. The man fired at the officers, striking both.

While one officer was able to return fire, the suspect was not struck. Other officers arrested Bal nearby soon afterward. Detectives recovered a firearm they believe he used.