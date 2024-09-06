The Dutch government is expanding export restrictions for processor chip machines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is expanding export restrictions on machines that make advanced processor chips that can be used in weapons systems. It cited security risks. Dutch company ASML is one of the world’s leading makers of chip machines and it already faced export restrictions on other machines ahead of the announcement. The measures are seen as part of a U.S. policy that aims at restricting China’s access to materials used to make chips, which can be used in military technology. The new measure announced Friday means the company will have to apply for government authorization whenever it wants to export deep ultraviolet lithography equipment to buyers outside the European Union.

