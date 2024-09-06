Trump assails women who accused him of misconduct days before his debate with Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump stepped in front of television cameras and brought up a string of past allegations of acts of sexual misconduct. His Friday press conference potentially reminded voters of incidents that were little-known or forgotten. The press conference came just four days before Trump will debate Vice President Kamala Harris, with early voting about to begin in some parts of the country and Election Day just two months away. He spoke after appearing in court where his lawyers argued to overturn a civil verdict against him in favor of former gossip columnist who alleged he sexually assaulted her.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.