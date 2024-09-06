Venice Film Festival wrap-up: Awards, buzz and Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’
AP Film Writer
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is coming to close Saturday, with the world premiere of Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2” and the awards ceremony. With no real consensus pick going into the evening, eyes are focused on what the Isabelle Huppert-led jury will bestow prizes upon this year. Possibilities include “Maria,” “Joker: Foile a Deux,” “The Brutalist,” “Queer” and “Babygirl.” No matter what, Oscar buzz is already building for some of the actors, including Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Lady Gaga. Costner’s movie is premiering out of competition at hte festival.