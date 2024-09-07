Chargers place wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. on injured reserve due to hip injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hip injury sustained in practice two weeks ago and leading up to the final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chark, in his seventh season, signed with the Chargers in May and is the team’s most experienced receiver. He will miss at least four games after going on IR.

Quentin Johnston, last year’s first-round pick, is expected to start in Chark’s place when the Chargers open the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Rookie Ladd McConkey could see increased snaps.

Los Angeles signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to the active roster to take Chark’s spot. The Chargers also elevated linebacker Shaquille Quarterman from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

___

