Florida high school football player dies after collapsing during game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Panhandle high school football player has died after collapsing during a game. Port St. Joe High School wide receiver Chance Gainer collapsed during Friday night’s game at Liberty High School. Gulf County School Superintendent Jim Norton said the 18-year-old senior was rushed to the hospital. Norton said Gainer was an honors student and had recently visited Vanderbilt University to discuss attending there. Friday’s game was canceled after Gainer’s collapse and Port St. Joe’s game next week has also been canceled. The National Federation of State High School Associations said last week that six high school players had died within the past month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.