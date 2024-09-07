Iowa judge rules against Libertarian candidates, keeping their names off the ballot for Congress
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three Libertarian candidates seeking U.S. House seats in Iowa will not appear on the ballot this November. That validates a state election panel’s decision to uphold challenges filed against the candidates by several Iowa Republicans. The three-member Iowa State Objection Panel ruled 2-1 last month that the Libertarian candidates should be removed from the ballot. The two Republican panel members said the Libertarian Party failed to comply with state law in nominating the candidates, and the candidates appealed to a Polk County court. A further appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court is still possible.