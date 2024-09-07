Officials say a troubled and delayed Baltic high-speed rail project still set for completion by 2030

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania say they are committed to completing by the end of the decade a financially troubled and badly delayed high-speed rail project integrating the three Baltic countries with the continental European rail network. Set to link the Baltic capitals of Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius on a new track with passenger trains running at speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, the Rail Baltica project was launched in 2014 as a pan-Baltic joint venture with financing primarily provided by the European Union. Vladimir Svet, the Estonian infrastructure minister, said Saturday “it is still our goal to start passenger and freight train traffic on the entire Rail Baltica route from 2030.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.