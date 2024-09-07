Series of earthquakes rattle Ontario

A series of earthquakes shook Ontario on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 3.5, hit at approximately 10:05 a.m., centered about 3 miles southeast of Ontario, the USGS said.

Nearly 30 minutes later, at 10:34 a.m., a second quake with a 3.9 magnitude happened east-southeast of Ontario.

Then a 2.6 magnitude aftershock hit about 2 miles southeast of the city at 11:45 a.m.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage.