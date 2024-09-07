Slain Dallas police officer remembered as ‘hero’ during funeral service

A Dallas police officer who was fatally shot was remembered as a hero. Police say Darron Burks was fatally shot by a man who the police chief said executed the officer. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia says Burks was a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice during a funeral service Saturday in Dallas. Burks’ mother says Burks was a son who honored her daily. Police say the 46-year-old Burks was in his patrol car Aug. 29 when he was fatally shot by 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey. Cobb-Bey was later shot and killed by police at Lewisville where he had stopped his vehicle after fleeing Burks’ shooting.

