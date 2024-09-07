Walz touts Democratic record of defending LGBTQ+ rights, says Harris will advance cause if elected

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz touted Vice President Kamala Harris’ record of defending LGBTQ+ rights, pledging to a supportive crowd that she will advance their cause if elected president. Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, on Saturday night headlined the national dinner for the Human Rights Campaign, which he praised as “the best party in the nation.” He noted how Harris worked alongside President Joe Biden to issue executive orders protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people in health care, the military and education. He told the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ organization that Republican Donald Trump’s policy proposals would “restrict freedom.”

