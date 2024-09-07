Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim they shot down another US MQ-9 drone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed they shot down another American-made MQ-9 drone flying over the country, marking potentially the latest downing of the multimillion-dollar surveillance aircraft. The rebels say the U.S. responded with airstrikes over Houthi-controlled territory. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment over the Houthi claim early Sunday. The rebels offered no pictures or video to support the claim. However, the Houthis have repeatedly downed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drones in the years since they seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Those attacks have exponentially increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war and the Houthis launched their campaign targeting shipping in the Red Sea corridor.

