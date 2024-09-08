A suspect is arrested after a police-involved shooting in Santa Fe cancels a parade

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after a police-involved shooting Sunday in Santa Fe that canceled the Desfile de la Gente parade. Santa Fe police report the incident occurred near downtown Santa Fe Plaza around 10:30 a.m., hours ahead of the parade that was scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details weren’t immediately on the shooting, but Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says officers and the unidentified suspect weren’t injured. Valdez says people were being asked to avoid the area while New Mexico State Police conducts its investigation into the incident.

