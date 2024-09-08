As Volkswagen weighs its first closure of a German auto plant, workers aren’t the only ones worried

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen is considering closing some factories in its home country for the first time in the German automaker’s 87-year history. The CEO also has told employees that the company must end a three-decade-old job protection pledge that would have prohibited layoffs through 2029. VW’s management says the moves are necessary to meet cost-cutting goals and remain competitive. With Europe’s car market smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen says it now has more factory capacity than it needs – and carrying underused assembly lines is expensive. The proposed plans have stirred outrage among worker representatives and concern among German politicians.

